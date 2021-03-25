Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim & Shamier Anderson Try to Survive in Space in Stowaway Trailer
Stowaway debuts on Netflix on April 22
Netflix's latest space film sees a starry cast fight for survival while on a mission to Mars.
Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson star in the new trailer for Stowaway, which centers a crew of astronauts who find a stowaway, Micheal (Anderson), after they're launched off the Earth's surface.
Kendrick stars as Zoe, a medical researcher on the spaceship headed to Mars on a two-year mission. When her ship's commander Marina Barnett (Collette) and a biologist Kim (Dae Kim) find the accidental stowaway, they discover their new member inadvertently caused irreparable damage to the ship.
"There's no easy way to say this. Life support is damaged permanently," Marina tells her crew. "We only have enough oxygen onboard for three people."
"Everyone onboard will suffocate before we ever make it to Mars," Kim adds.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kendrick says Collette truly led the group of actors while filming.
"There were times when we'd be about to start rolling and Toni would close her eyes and just whisper to herself, 'We're in space, we're in space, we're in space,'" Kendrick said. "It would add this level of absolute terror and desperation."
As for whether the Pitch Perfect star would ever go to Mars if given the opportunity, she said, "Never."
"Not ever, not in a million years. Never, never, never, never, never, never," Kendrick said. "I would do a lot of things… I would skydive. I would get a neck tattoo before I'd go to space."
