Watch Anna Kendrick Remember Her Hilarious Epic Fail Onstage at Age 5

Turns out, Anna Kendrick wasn’t always the seasoned actress she is now.

The actress, 32, recalled an epic onstage fail she endured during her first ever performance at the age of 5. Kendrick was signing “The Good Ship Lollipop” during a recital when she blanked on the lyrics.

“I got out in my little white dress and sang Good Ship Lollipop and totally forgot the words, “she tells PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle during the latest edition of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV).

When a young Kendrick realized the performance was going downhill, she had a rather strange reaction.

“I started to just slide into a split really slowly,” she says. “I don’t know why! Really slowly, it’s not like I gave up and was like ‘I’m going to get on the floor!’ ”

Anna Kendrick at age 5 Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect actress said she ended in a faceplant.

“I realized like, oh no one is coming to get me,” she recalls. “I stood up and kind of got back into the chorus at some point.”

Though embarrassed, Kendrick says it certainly didn’t scare her away from her dream of show business.

“We were just like ah, we’ll get them next time.”

Pitch Perfect 3 opens Friday.