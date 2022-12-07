Anna Kendrick Plays a Woman Stuck in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship in 'Alice, Darling' Trailer

Anna Kendrick plays a woman at her breaking point in Alice, Darling.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate released the first trailer for the upcoming film directed by Mary Nighy, which follows the title character Alice (Kendrick), who is struggling to separate herself from her psychologically abusive boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick).

The trailer shows Alice as she musters up the courage to lie to Simon that she is going on a work trip when she is invited by her close friends (Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku) on a vacation.

The trailer shows her pulling out her own hair and attempting to leave the vacation early for fear over angering her boyfriend.

Footage also teases what happens when Simon arrives unexpectedly at the women's' vacation home, and his reaction to Alice's lie.

Ahead of Alice, Darling's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Kendrick told PEOPLE that Alice's story "resonated" with her for a specific reason.

Lionsgate

"I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse," she shared, recalling the time she first came across the screenplay. "I think my rep sent it to me, because he knew what I'd been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, 'This sort of speaks to everything that you've been talking to me about.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It felt really distinct in that I had, frankly, seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships, and it didn't really look like what was happening to me," she added. "It kind of helped me normalize and minimize what was happening to me, because I thought, 'Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like that.' "

For Kendrick, Alice, Darling marked the first time she's taken on a project so relevant to her.

Courtesy Lionsgate

"Usually, it's just I read a good script and I like the people involved, and I make the movie," she told PEOPLE in September. "And it was really surprising timing that we found this script at that moment in my life. And in fact, I remember my first Zoom meeting with Mary Nighy, the director, disclosing to her what I was going through."

"And I even said to her, 'This all happened very recently. In fact, it happened so recently that if the movie was shooting in a month, I probably shouldn't do it,' " Kendrick recalled of the meeting. "But it was many, many months away. So I wasn't in danger of re-traumatizing myself. But yeah, it's certainly a unique experience."

Alice, Darling will begin its theatrical run in Los Angeles theaters on Dec. 30 and will expand exclusively at AMC Theaters nationwide on Jan. 20, 2023.