Anna Kendrick Hangs with Her Pitch Perfect Castmates Amid Rumors of a Fourth Film

The a cappella gang is back together!

Amid rumors of a fourth Pitch Perfect film, Anna Kendrick, 33, posted a group shot with three of her costars, Anna Camp, Ester Dean and Chrissie Fit, on Instagram. In the candid moment, the ladies are dressed down in jackets with Kendrick wearing glasses and Camp, 36, in a baseball cap and throwing up a peace sign.

“Corruption league,” the Twilight alum captioned the photo.

Back in October, the cast — this time including Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow — excited fans about a potential sequel when they seemed to drop a major hint at Camp’s joint birthday party with husband Skylar Astin, who also appeared in the films.

Wilson, 38, and Camp both shared a picture of the costars holding up four fingers.

The actresses last reunited on-screen for Pitch Perfect 3 in December 2017.

Snow, 32, recently opened up about the possibility of the cast starring in a fourth installment after the rousing success of the first three movies.

“I think all of us would be game for it. We have the best time filming those movies,” Snow told Extra in September. “We made some of our best friends during that franchise … part of us knows that chapter might be closed and is okay with that, but we are still incredibly close and we will probably make them — if they want us to — until the end of time.”

The next month, Wilson dropped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show and addressed rumors.

“I mean, I can’t say anything officially,” Wilson said. “We just love each other, all us girls. Definitely I’ll be filming another musical film in the next 12 months, I can say that. You’ll see me singing a bit more.”

She continued, “But yeah, us Pitch Perfect girls, we love each other and we always wanna work together.