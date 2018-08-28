Anna Kendrick locked lips with Blake Lively for their new film and she’s spilling a few secrets about her costar.

The 33-year-old actress stars with Lively, 31, in the upcoming film A Simple Favor in which the two share a steamy kiss. Kendrick plays Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who attempts to figure out why and how her best friend Emily (Lively) went missing.

“I mean, all I’m ever thinking about in [kissing] scenes is, who has gum? Who has a mint?” she told PrideSource in an interview. “And I think Blake is probably the same because I’ve never experienced a guy, searching for gum. So, we were the mintiest, freshest two people to have ever kissed in the history of America.”

Of her own sexuality, Kendrick said she’s kissed women in her own life and is comfortable with aspects of her sexuality.

“I definitely — there’s somebody I’m still friends with, and when we met we kissed,” Kendrick explained. “This was after high school, and it was the first time I had kissed a girl where it wasn’t just like, we’re at a party and boys are watching! That horrible performance silliness.”

“But I think I haven’t had that emotional love for a lady, which isn’t saying it could never happen to me, but I think I’m more of an Emily than a Stephanie,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Kendrick has teased a lesbian relationship in her films.

Some fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise have rooted for her character Becca and Brittany Snow’s character Chloe, to be in a relationship — something Kendrick supports.

“I definitely wanted to have an ending that was a Bechloe ending, and we did shoot one version where Brittany and I tricked everybody into just shooting one that was just the two of us getting together,” she revealed.

“We knew it was a long shot. It meant so much to us that there was this following around their latent relationship and, yeah, I thought it would’ve been really cool if it would have ended up coming to fruition in the end,” Kendrick added. “If we ever do a [fourth film], I will fight tooth and nail for it, but I’m not sure it’s gonna happen.”

A Simple Favor is in theaters Sept. 14.