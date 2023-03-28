Justin Timberlake Taps Into His Boy-Band Roots for 'Trolls Band Together' Trailer with Anna Kendrick

The Trolls have another colorful adventure.

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation debuted the first trailer for Trolls Band Together, the third entry in the franchise. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake first voiced Poppy and Branch in 2016, then again in the 2020 sequel Trolls World Tour.

The voice cast for the new film includes Camila Cabello, Eric André, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, RuPaul Charles, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Kenan Thompson, Anderson Paak, Kunal Nayyar and Ron Funches.

In Trolls Band Together, Poppy and Branch are officially a couple — and she discovers he used to be in a boy band called BroZone with his four brothers: Floyd (Sivan), John Dory (André), Spruce (Diggs) and Clay (Cudi). The group — and their family — split up when Branch was a baby and he hasn't seen his sibling since.

Universal Pictures & DreamWorks Animation

But, according to an official synopsis, "when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains" named Velvet (Schumer) and Veneer (Rannells), "Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity."

The trailer features plenty of boy-band callbacks and references, including nods to One Direction, Boyz II Men and Backstreet Boys — made all the funnier since NSYNC alum Timberlake is a lead cast member.

Universal Pictures & DreamWorks Animation

Back in 2020, Timberlake, 42, said during an Apple Music takeover, according to Billboard, that he hopes they make "seven Trolls movies because it literally is the gift that keeps on giving."

"You get to go to work and create something that's outside of how you see yourself as an artist," he said at the time. "And for me, it's interesting too being able to work in film as an actor and being able to work in music as a performer, singer, songwriter, producer, whatever — it's just one of those things that I just never thought those two worlds would mesh in an animated film."

Trolls Band Together is in theaters Nov. 17.