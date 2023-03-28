Justin Timberlake Taps Into His Boy-Band Roots for 'Trolls Band Together' Trailer with Anna Kendrick

The trailer for the third Trolls movie features boy-band jokes that name-check One Direction, Boyz II Men and Backstreet Boys

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 28, 2023 12:21 PM

The Trolls have another colorful adventure.

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation debuted the first trailer for Trolls Band Together, the third entry in the franchise. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake first voiced Poppy and Branch in 2016, then again in the 2020 sequel Trolls World Tour.

The voice cast for the new film includes Camila Cabello, Eric André, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, RuPaul Charles, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Kenan Thompson, Anderson Paak, Kunal Nayyar and Ron Funches.

In Trolls Band Together, Poppy and Branch are officially a couple — and she discovers he used to be in a boy band called BroZone with his four brothers: Floyd (Sivan), John Dory (André), Spruce (Diggs) and Clay (Cudi). The group — and their family — split up when Branch was a baby and he hasn't seen his sibling since.

Trolls 3 trailer
Universal Pictures & DreamWorks Animation

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But, according to an official synopsis, "when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains" named Velvet (Schumer) and Veneer (Rannells), "Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity."

The trailer features plenty of boy-band callbacks and references, including nods to One Direction, Boyz II Men and Backstreet Boys — made all the funnier since NSYNC alum Timberlake is a lead cast member.

Trolls 3 trailer
Universal Pictures & DreamWorks Animation

Back in 2020, Timberlake, 42, said during an Apple Music takeover, according to Billboard, that he hopes they make "seven Trolls movies because it literally is the gift that keeps on giving."

"You get to go to work and create something that's outside of how you see yourself as an artist," he said at the time. "And for me, it's interesting too being able to work in film as an actor and being able to work in music as a performer, singer, songwriter, producer, whatever — it's just one of those things that I just never thought those two worlds would mesh in an animated film."

Trolls Band Together is in theaters Nov. 17.

Related Articles
Nicolas Cage, Keanu Reeves
Nicolas Cage Says Keanu Reeves Once 'Kicked My Ass at Billiards': 'He Was Making These Impossible Shots'
jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston Says She Has 'Risen Out of Some Ashes,' Is in a Great Phase of Life: 'I'm Very Grateful'
WELCOME TO ELEMENT CITY – Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” takes fire, water, earth and air and imagines what it would be like if they were alive and living in the same city – a place called Element City. Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Party Cloudy” short) and produced by Denise Ream (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Cars 2”), Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” releases on June 16, 2023.
Elements Come to Life — and Clash — in the Trailer for Pixar's New Movie 'Elemental': Watch
Adam Sandler; Jennifer Aniston
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reveal Their Nicknames for Each Other: 'Anaburger' and 'Sandalman'
Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents Stand Up To Cancer's New York Standing Room Only Event With Donors American Airlines, Mastercard And Merck - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Had 'Been Spending Less Time Together' Before Split: Source
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Ben Affleck Honors 'Brilliant' Jennifer Lopez at 'AIR' Premiere: 'Helps Me in Every Conceivable Way'
gerard butler and mike colter
Mike Colter Says 'Plane' Works Because of Chemistry with Gerard Butler: 'He Was Really Dialed In'
Drew Barrymore Ever After Reunion
Drew Barrymore Reunites with 'Ever After' Costars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds 25 Years Later
Chris Pine Says He’d Do ‘Princess Diaries 3’ but with a More ‘Low-Profile Hair Helmet’: ‘I’m Here for It
Chris Pine Says He's 'Here' to Return for 'Princess Diaries 3' — But with Different Hair
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
What's at Stake in Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce: From Real Estate to Her Net Worth of $430M
Questlove Directing Live-Action Aristocats Movie for Disney
Questlove to Direct Live-Action Reimagining of Disney's 1970 Movie 'The Aristocats'
MEAN GIRLS, Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams Says She'd Return for 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: 'We'll See How It All Shakes Out'
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why He Emailed Daughters 'I'm Famous' After 2016 Ski Crash with Actress
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon 'Upset' Over Jim Toth Breakup: 'She Never Saw Herself Getting Another Divorce' (Source)
James Hong, Katie Phang
James Hong Brings MSNBC's Katie Phang to Tears in Touching Interview: Your Father 'Would Be Very Proud'
Angelina Jolie attends the World Premiere of Disney's “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Angelina Jolie's Lunch Outing with David Mayer de Rothschild Was a 'Business' Meeting: Source