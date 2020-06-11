Anna Kendrick recalled the making of the first Twilight film, admitting it was a "miserable" shoot due to the weather in Oregon

Anna Kendrick Jokes She Wanted to 'Murder Everyone' on Twilight Set: It Was 'So Cold and Miserable'

Anna Kendrick is opening up about filming the Twilight franchise — and the difficulties in shooting the first film.

The actress, 34, revisited her film career for Vanity Fair on Friday while promoting her new HBO Max series Love Life, saying all she remembered from filming Twilight was "being so cold and miserable" while shooting in Portland, Oregon.

"I just remember my converse being completely soaked through, and feeling like you know this is a really good group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone," Kendrick, who played Bella Swan's frenemy, Jessica, said, laughing.

She added, "Although it was also kind of bonding. There was like something about it like you go through some trauma event like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation, and you're kind of bonded for life."

Kendrick also recalled the graduation speech her character delivered in the third installment in the franchise, saying she was often approached by fans for her “moving” speech.

The actress brushed off the praise saying it was all due to Kristen Stewart's acting chops.

"I swear to God the thing that is happening is that you’re looking at Kristen Stewart's reaction to that speech and that’s what is moving you," Kendrick said. "People are like, 'That speech is so amazing,' and I’m like, 'No, that’s her, she’s great.'"

The star also touched on her performances in Up in the Air (which led to her Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress), Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Pitch Perfect, another franchise Kendrick starred in.