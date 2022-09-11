Anna Kendrick Got Saved by 'Some Lovely Canadian Firefighters' After Getting Stuck in an Elevator

Anna Kendrick managed to find the bright side of being trapped in an elevator.

While at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new movie Alice, Darling, the actress became stuck in an elevator, cracking jokes with her team while waiting to be rescued. Ultimately, everyone climbed out safely via a ladder, continuing on with their schedules after an unexpected delay.

"I got in the wrong elevator at the wrong time," Kendrick, 37, joked about the experience while at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at TIFF on Sunday.

"I got out. Some lovely Canadian firefighters had me crawl out the top of the hatch," she recalls. "But, yeah, it was, like, seven of us in an elevator just waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd that it would happen on a film press tour that it just seemed so immediately comical."

"I couldn't stop cracking jokes," says Kendrick. "Although, maybe that's a defense mechanism. Come on, Anna. Do you know anything about yourself? I think that was probably a defense mechanism. Oh no, I'm not healthy!"

Kendrick documented the experience through videos she later posted on Instagram, showing herself "just vibing" in the elevator and joking with her fellow stranded friends that they must "ration" their "limited supply" of food to survive. The moment she climbed out of the malfunctioned elevator is also included in the video recap, in which she's seen thanking the crew who helped them out and posing for a group photo.

"Ah, the classic 'I'm behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator' excuse #TIFF22," she captioned the post.

Alice, Darling. Lionsgate

The Oscar nominee recently spoke to PEOPLE about Alice, Darling and bonding with her costars and director Mary Nighy. She said because of a personal connection to the film's themes, making it "felt incredibly cathartic."

"Like so many things in life, I think the piece that was most therapeutic was actually building relationships with these collaborators and sharing our personal histories with each other, and then creating this thing together," she said.