Entertainment Movies Anna Kendrick Got Saved by 'Some Lovely Canadian Firefighters' After Getting Stuck in an Elevator Anna Kendrick tells PEOPLE about her elevator ordeal at the Toronto International Film Festival By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 11, 2022 04:17 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Anna Kendrick managed to find the bright side of being trapped in an elevator. While at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new movie Alice, Darling, the actress became stuck in an elevator, cracking jokes with her team while waiting to be rescued. Ultimately, everyone climbed out safely via a ladder, continuing on with their schedules after an unexpected delay. "I got in the wrong elevator at the wrong time," Kendrick, 37, joked about the experience while at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at TIFF on Sunday. "I got out. Some lovely Canadian firefighters had me crawl out the top of the hatch," she recalls. "But, yeah, it was, like, seven of us in an elevator just waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd that it would happen on a film press tour that it just seemed so immediately comical." "I couldn't stop cracking jokes," says Kendrick. "Although, maybe that's a defense mechanism. Come on, Anna. Do you know anything about yourself? I think that was probably a defense mechanism. Oh no, I'm not healthy!" Anna Kendrick Says 'a Personal Experience with Emotional Abuse' Led Her to New Movie Alice, Darling Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Kendrick documented the experience through videos she later posted on Instagram, showing herself "just vibing" in the elevator and joking with her fellow stranded friends that they must "ration" their "limited supply" of food to survive. The moment she climbed out of the malfunctioned elevator is also included in the video recap, in which she's seen thanking the crew who helped them out and posing for a group photo. "Ah, the classic 'I'm behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator' excuse #TIFF22," she captioned the post. Alice, Darling. Lionsgate The Oscar nominee recently spoke to PEOPLE about Alice, Darling and bonding with her costars and director Mary Nighy. She said because of a personal connection to the film's themes, making it "felt incredibly cathartic." "Like so many things in life, I think the piece that was most therapeutic was actually building relationships with these collaborators and sharing our personal histories with each other, and then creating this thing together," she said.