Anna Kendrick Got Saved by 'Some Lovely Canadian Firefighters' After Getting Stuck in an Elevator

Anna Kendrick tells PEOPLE about her elevator ordeal at the Toronto International Film Festival

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2022 04:17 PM

Anna Kendrick managed to find the bright side of being trapped in an elevator.

While at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new movie Alice, Darling, the actress became stuck in an elevator, cracking jokes with her team while waiting to be rescued. Ultimately, everyone climbed out safely via a ladder, continuing on with their schedules after an unexpected delay.

"I got in the wrong elevator at the wrong time," Kendrick, 37, joked about the experience while at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at TIFF on Sunday.

"I got out. Some lovely Canadian firefighters had me crawl out the top of the hatch," she recalls. "But, yeah, it was, like, seven of us in an elevator just waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd that it would happen on a film press tour that it just seemed so immediately comical."

"I couldn't stop cracking jokes," says Kendrick. "Although, maybe that's a defense mechanism. Come on, Anna. Do you know anything about yourself? I think that was probably a defense mechanism. Oh no, I'm not healthy!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kendrick documented the experience through videos she later posted on Instagram, showing herself "just vibing" in the elevator and joking with her fellow stranded friends that they must "ration" their "limited supply" of food to survive. The moment she climbed out of the malfunctioned elevator is also included in the video recap, in which she's seen thanking the crew who helped them out and posing for a group photo.

"Ah, the classic 'I'm behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator' excuse #TIFF22," she captioned the post.

Anna Kendrick movie "Alice, Darling"
Alice, Darling. Lionsgate

The Oscar nominee recently spoke to PEOPLE about Alice, Darling and bonding with her costars and director Mary Nighy. She said because of a personal connection to the film's themes, making it "felt incredibly cathartic."

"Like so many things in life, I think the piece that was most therapeutic was actually building relationships with these collaborators and sharing our personal histories with each other, and then creating this thing together," she said.

Related Articles
Anna Kendrick movie "Alice, Darling"
Anna Kendrick Says 'a Personal Experience with Emotional Abuse' Led Her to New Movie 'Alice, Darling'
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Is Skipping 'Don't Worry Darling' Press at Venice Film Festival, Will Walk Red Carpet
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage Says He Went 'Straight to the Airport' for TIFF After Welcoming Baby with Wife Riko
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet
Olivia Wilde Joined by Florence Pugh on Red Carpet Hours After Facing Question About 'Falling Out' Rumor
Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attends the Campari Passion For Film 2022 Award during the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Internet Dissects Viral Moment from 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
evan rachel wood as madonna
Evan Rachel Wood Says She Binged Madonna Music Videos for Weeks Before 'Weird' Role: 'She's a Genius'
Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis
Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis Lead Lineup for 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in the film THE MENU. Photo by Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved
Ralph Fiennes Praises 'The Menu' Costar Anya Taylor-Joy: She 'Really Raises Your Game'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Who Is Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend? All About Actress Erin Darke
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
: Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh's Stylist Seems to Wink at 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama with 'Miss Flo' Instagram Caption
Kit Harington
Kit Harington Shares Lessons of Fatherhood While Discussing His New Film, 'Baby Ruby'
Gabrielle Union attends the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Playing a Homophobic Character as Parent of a Trans Daughter
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CaliforniaAlison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Dave Franco and Alison Brie's Relationship Timeline