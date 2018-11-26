Anna Kendrick Hilariously Says She 'Just Remembered' She Was in Twilight

Anna Kendrick has had such a busy career that she’s forgotten her earliest blockbuster hit.

The A Simple Favor actress, 33, tweeted about forgetting she was in Twilight on Monday — just a few days after the film’s 10-year anniversary.

“Holy s—. I just remembered I was in Twilight,” Kendrick tweeted.

The actress appeared in four of the franchise’s films — Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

After her turn as a typical high school teen in the 2008 film, Kendrick starred opposite George Clooney in Up in the Air and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Twitter

Kendrick followed those roles with appearances in other big budget films such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Into the Woods, and also led her own franchise: Pitch Perfect.

While Kendrick seems to be able to playfully forget being a part of Twilight, her costar Robert Pattinson doesn’t quite have that luxury, having gained worldwide fame after portraying Edward Cullen.

Speaking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the 32-year-old actor joked he was waiting for a chance to play the vampire once again.

“I’ve literally talked to my agent about it. The amount of time I spend moisturizing — I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’ve got the botox out,” Pattinson said while laughing.

Anna Kendrick and Kristen Stewart Summit

Pattinson and Kendrick starred alongside a cast of other fresh faces at the time, including Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene.

The story revolved around Pattinson’s Cullen falling in love with a human (Stewart) while he keeps pretending to be in high school due to having been turned into a vampire when he was 17.

Anna Kendrick Steven Ferdman/Getty

The four books, written by Stephenie Meyer, were adapted into five movies and launched the cast into stardom. Pattinson still gets plenty of people telling him they’re a fan of the movies.

“Whenever anyone says it’s their guilty pleasure, it’s like, ‘You say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure,’” Pattinson said.