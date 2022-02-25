"You can see the chemistry when they're together," a source tells PEOPLE

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Are 'a Great Couple': 'You Can See They Really Love Each Other' (Source)

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are a good fit for each other.

PEOPLE exclusively reported last month that the Pitch Perfect actress and the Saturday Night Live alum had been dating each other "quietly for over a year," according to a source, who added that they "keep each other laughing all of the time." The source added that they "got together well after" making their 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle.

Another source now tells PEOPLE that Kendrick, 36, and Hader, 43, make a "great couple" together.

"You can see the chemistry when they're together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love," says the source. "You'd think she'd be the one kind of running the show, but she's pretty quiet around him."

"They're affectionate but it's the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other," the source adds.

Back in 2020, Kendrick opened up about relationships while discussing her HBO Max series Love Life. She told The Sydney Morning Herald that she is "just so happy that I'm clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life."

"The real arc that we wanted was to show how we learn from each relationship. Even though our relationships end, it doesn't mean they are complete failures," she said at the time. "People come into your life and you grow and they change you, and what you learn from them might be really positive or it might be negative."

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2020 that Hader and former girlfriend Rachel Bilson amicably broke up six months after making their relationship public at the Golden Globes.