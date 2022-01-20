Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been 'Quietly' Dating for Over a Year: 'She's Really Happy'

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have enjoyed a budding relationship for more than a year, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," says the source. "They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie."

"They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," adds the source. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

Reps for both actors declined to comment for PEOPLE.

The Oscar-nominated Pitch Perfect actress, 36, and Hader, 43, costarred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle together.

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2020 that Hader and former girlfriend Rachel Bilson amicably broke up six months after making their relationship public at the Golden Globes.

Bilson and Hader had starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Maggie Carey, that film's director, was married to Hader from 2006 to 2018. They share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12.

Back in 2020, Kendrick opened up about her dating history while discussing her HBO Max series Love Life. She told The Sydney Morning Herald that she is "just so happy that I'm clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life."