Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Break Up After Nearly Two Years Together: Report

A source told PEOPLE in January that the two actors had been quietly dating for more than a year

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are no longer a couple.

The A Simple Favor actress, 36, and Barry actor, 44, have broken up after over a year together, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for both actors declined to comment for PEOPLE.

Back in January, a source told PEOPLE that Kendrick and Hader had been "quietly" seeing each other for more than a year. The source added that they didn't start dating until "well after" they wrapped filming their 2019 Disney Christmas movie Noelle, in which they play siblings.

The source said at the time, "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Anna Kendrick; Bill Hader

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another source said in February that Kendrick and Hader made a "great couple" together: "You can see the chemistry when they're together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love. ... They're affectionate but it's the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other."

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2020 that Hader and former girlfriend Rachel Bilson amicably broke up six months after making their relationship public at the Golden Globes. Bilson and Hader had starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Maggie Carey, that film's director, was married to Hader from 2006 to 2018. They share three daughters: Hayley, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah, 12.

In March, Hader told The Hollywood Reporter he doesn't talk about his dating life in order to protect the privacy of his kids. "They just want me to be their dad," Hader said. "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that's what I do."

Back in 2020, Kendrick opened up about her dating history while discussing her HBO Max series Love Life. She told The Sydney Morning Herald she is "just so happy that I'm clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life."