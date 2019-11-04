Is Anna Faris Engaged to Boyfriend Michael Barrett? Actress Spotted Out with Huge Ring

Is Anna Faris ready to tie the knot?

The actress, 42, was photographed with a massive diamond ring on her left hand as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday, in photos obtained by TMZ.

A rep for the actress has not provided comment to PEOPLE.

Faris, who is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, wore a gray T-shirt, jeans, a baseball cap and sunglasses as she showed off the dazzler while holding her phone.

The photos come after news broke that Faris is set to star as twin sisters in Summer Madness, a film she is co-producing with Barrett.

Barrett and Faris began dating in 2017 after working on her film Overboard. The two were first spotted together in September 2017.

Image zoom Anna Faris; Michael Barrett Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty

A source told PEOPLE in October 2017, “Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks. They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently.”

Earlier this year, she opened up about her views on marriage while speaking to divorce attorney Laura Wasser for her Divorce Sucks! podcast.

Asked if there were “wedding bells” in the future with Barrett, Faris said, “I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system.”

She added, “I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level.”

Faris was previously married to Chris Pratt for eight years before the two announced their split in August 2017. They finalized their divorce in November 2018. They share a son, Jack, 7.

Before her marriage to Pratt, Faris was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.