Anna Faris Says She 'Turned Into Somebody That I Didn't Recognize' After Her First Divorce

Anna Faris feels there is a "shift" that happens after going through a divorce.

The actress, 45, appeared on the Thursday episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast and opened up about ending her first two marriages. Faris was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and to Chris Pratt — with whom she shares 9-year-old son Jack — from 2009 to 2018.

Last July, she revealed that she and cinematographer Michael Barrett had eloped.

"I'm like a divorce veteran because I've been divorced twice," Faris told Handler. "It hit hard the first time. I turned into somebody that I didn't recognize. I was always the kind of person that had their fridge filled. And I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends."

After her split from Indra, "I found myself in this apartment with just beer and mustard in the fridge," she said. "I was going out all the time. I had no one to text or call and say, 'Hey, can I do this?' essentially."

The star said it was an "incredibly liberating" time, stating that she "reverted" back to her 17-year-old self. "I went to a bar, I was like, 'Look how dangerous I am.' "

However, she said that she was also "terrified."

"I was terrified that I wasn't a good lover. Especially when I was younger, I was so self-conscious of my body. I didn't want anybody to see it. But I would dance on the edges of it. I wanted to be desired desperately."

Of her marriage with Barrett, Faris said, "This time, it has been easier for me to accept a lot of love. I still kind of struggle with it but... When I was younger, if there was a lot of love — I must've subconsciously liked a chase ... It feels healthier, though, whatever it is. It feels like I can be loved."

In May 2021, Faris reflected on her divorces via her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast and said, in hindsight, she sees them differently than when they happened.

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," Faris said. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

Faris also talked to a caller on the podcast who told her about ending her engagement, leading Faris to hint that she felt she should've done the same.