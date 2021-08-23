Anna Faris revealed that she and Michael Barrett had wed in a private courthouse ceremony during an episode of her podcast last month

Anna Faris Says She Eloped with Michael Barrett Because with 'Age, You Don't Need the Whole Thing'

Anna Faris is offering more details on her decision to elope with Michael Barrett.

When the House Bunny actress, 44, and her cinematographer husband, 51 were spotted at LAX airport over the weekend, she told photographers that the intimate courthouse ceremony came about because "with a little bit of age, you don't need the whole thing," according to Page Six.

When asked if anyone else attended the wedding, Faris added, "It was just us."

The star first revealed that she and Barrett had eloped in Washington state during a July episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast.

"My fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped," she said during a conversation with a caller. "It was awesome, yeah, it was great."

While Faris didn't share many details about the nuptials at the time, she added, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great."

She began dating Barrett in 2017 after working on her film Overboard. The two were first spotted together that September — a month after Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced their split after eight years of marriage.

Faris and Pratt share a son Jack, 8. Pratt has since married and welcomed a daughter with Katherine Schwarzenegger. Faris was also previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

In May, she told PEOPLE that she and Barrett "had an immediate kind of intimacy."

"We're both probably introverts in a very similar way," she said. "And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."