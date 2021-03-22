Anna Faris divorced from Chris Pratt in 2018 and was previously married to Ben Indra

Anna Faris Says She Didn't Do a 'Great Job of Eliminating Competitiveness' with Chris Pratt: 'I Hope I've Grown'

Anna Faris is opening up about her previous marriages.

On Monday, the comedian and actress welcomed Gwyneth Paltrow onto her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified where they spoke about their love lives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris, 44, told Paltrow, 48. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

Faris was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. She and Pratt share one son, Jack, 8.

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," Faris added. "And I hope I've grown from that."

Anna Faris, Chris Pratt Image zoom Anna Faris; Chris Pratt | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Pratt and Faris announced they were splitting after eight years of marriage on August 6, 2017, with a joint statement shared to Facebook. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the statement said. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

They finalized their divorce in November 2018. Since then, the two have amicably been co-parenting Jack and also moved on with new partners.

Pratt, 41, married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and the two welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria in August 2020.

anna-faris-michael-barrett.jpg Image zoom Anna Faris and Michael Barrett | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty

Faris is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she met on the set of her 2018 film Overboard.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She opened up about marriage while speaking to divorce attorney Laura Wasser for her Divorce Sucks! podcast.

Asked if there were "wedding bells" in the future with Barrett, Faris said, "I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system."