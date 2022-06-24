Anna Faris Says 'It Has Been Easier' to 'Accept a Lot of Love' Since Marrying Michael Barrett
Anna Faris is feeling the love with husband Michael Barrett.
On Thursday's episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, the 45-year-old actress, who revealed last July she and cinematographer Barrett had eloped, said of her marriage, "This time, it has been easier for me to accept a lot of love" even though "I still kind of struggle with it."
Faris was first married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and to Chris Pratt — with whom she shares 9-year-old son Jack — from 2009 to 2018.
"When I was younger, if there was a lot of love — I must've subconsciously liked a chase," Faris also said. "It feels healthier, though, whatever it is. It feels like I can be loved."
Faris first revealed that she and Barrett had eloped in Washington state during a July 2021 episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast.
"My fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped," she said during a conversation with a caller. "It was awesome, yeah, it was great."
While she didn't share many details about the nuptials at the time, the Scary Movie actress added, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great."
She began dating Barrett in 2017 after working on her film Overboard. The two were first spotted together that September — a month after Faris and now-ex-husband Pratt, 43, announced their split after eight years of marriage.
The House Bunny actress joked to Handler, 47, during Thursday's episode that she's "like a divorce veteran because I've been divorced twice," admitting, "It hit hard the first time."
"I turned into somebody that I didn't recognize," Faris said. "I was always the kind of person that had their fridge filled. And I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends."
She also said that she was also once "terrified" that she "wasn't a good lover."
"Especially when I was younger, I was so self-conscious of my body. I didn't want anybody to see it. But I would dance on the edges of it. I wanted to be desired desperately," Faris added.