Anna Faris Says 'It Felt Like My Hand Was Forced' in Her Two Divorces

Anna Faris is reflecting on the reasons behind her two divorces.

The actress talked to guest Rachel Bilson on her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast this week, where she opened up about her divorces from actors Ben Indra and Chris Pratt.

Discussing the end of her relationships with her two ex-husbands, Faris admitted she looks back differently on the splits compared to how she felt at the time.

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," Faris, 44, said. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

Faris was first married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. She and Pratt were married from 2009 to 2017. The Mom actress shares 8-year-old son Jack with Pratt, 41.

Faris also talked to a caller on the podcast who told her about ending her engagement, leading Faris to hint that she felt she should've done the same before marrying Pratt.

"I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did," Faris reflected. "Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let's just go through with it."

Pratt and Faris announced they were splitting after eight years of marriage on August 6, 2017, with a joint statement shared to Facebook. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the statement said. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

They finalized their divorce in November 2018. Since then, the two have amicably been co-parenting Jack and also moved on with new partners, with Faris currently engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.