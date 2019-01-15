Anna Faris Reveals Ex Chris Pratt Texted Her After He Proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Anna Faris is happy for her ex-husband Chris Pratt‘s new love.

One day after Pratt announced his engagement to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, Faris revealed on her Unqualified podcast that the actor texted her the morning after it happened to let her know the exciting news.

“Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I’m so happy for them,” Faris started on her podcast. “I knew that it was gonna happen, and I love her and I love him. I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

She continued, “Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, I proposed to Katherine last night. And I was like ahhh, that’s amazing. And I texted him back like, just want to remind you I’m an ordained minister!”

Faris and Pratt finalized their divorce in November 2018 after first announcing their separation in August 2017, dissolving their 8-year marriage and welcoming 6-year-old son Jack in August 2012.

Faris, 42, started dating cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2017, and Pratt, 39, was first linked with Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, on Father’s Day in 2018.

After her co-host Sim Sarna congratulated her and Pratt on how well they’ve handled their very public divorce, Faris agreed and said it was easier because they get along.

“The truth is there isn’t any bitterness, and I’m just so happy that we’re all really happy,” she said, later adding that “the reason we’re talking about it is because I do feel the need to just have my voice heard on the matter.”

Faris went on to congratulate the couple after doing the same in a comment on Pratt’s announcement post.

“I do want to congratulate Chris and Katherine,” she said. “I do love you and congratulations and I’m thrilled. They’re both f—- amazing people and I’m so happy.”

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt with son Jack in April 2017

Pratt and Faris settled their divorce in November and each waived their right to spousal support. They’ll continue to co-parent Jack and stipulated they live within a 5-mile radius of each other until their son completed the sixth grade.

Faris, Barrett, Pratt and Schwarzenegger all took Jack trick-or-treating last year, the first outing the foursome made together. The happy group were seen smiling and laughing together as they all walked around in costume.

“It seems they all get along really well,” a source told PEOPLE. “Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”