Anna Faris Recalls Doubting Herself When She Suspected an Ex of Cheating: 'I’m Pretty Oblivious'

Image zoom Anna Faris Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Anna Faris is getting candid about a previous relationship where she was cheated on.

On Sunday’s installment of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the 43-year-old actress opened up to her episode guest, tattoo artist Kat Von D, about a past partner who was unfaithful — and why she didn’t trust her gut when she rightfully suspected the cheating.

“I woke him up in the middle of the night and was like, ‘Are you f—ing so-and-so?’ and he was like, ‘You’re crazy,'” Faris recalled, not naming the ex.

She added: “I’m pretty oblivious sometimes, you know — especially in relationships, of course I don’t want to believe that anything [is wrong] … but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more.”

Reflecting on the circumstances, Faris said now realizes that she “chose to bury” her inklings of infidelity because of the stigma she believes women face when speaking out about couple’s quarrels.

RELATED: 14 Celebs Who Have Opened Up About What It’s Like to Be Cheated On

Image zoom Anna Faris Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Anna Faris Was Saved from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Over Thanksgiving: I’m ‘Very Fortunate’

“Not to be too gender-specific,” she said, “I do think as women we’re sort of taught to suppress fear or suspicion because we might be deemed as suspicious or neurotic or crazy or whatever.”

Faris said she then stayed in the relationship for a few more years before she found out through friends that her accusations were valid.

“I think in my case, I was like, ‘Okay, maybe he’s right, maybe I am crazy,'” she said.

Faris and her ex-husband Chris Pratt split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, and the two finalized their divorce in November 2018. The pair share 7-year-old son Jack. Prior to her coupling with Pratt, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra.

Image zoom Anna Faris Rich Polk/Getty

RELATED: Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Admires Chris Pratt’s Ex-Wife Anna Faris: ‘I Look Up to’ Her

The actress is currently romantically linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she began dating in 2017 after they met working on the film Overboard.

Speaking on the Divorce Sucks! podcast earlier this year, Faris — who attracted engagement rumors last month when she was spotted out with a large ring on her finger — said she still believes in commitment, but maybe not so much in the concept of marriage.

“I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship,” she said at the time. “But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now … with the idea of our legal system — I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level.”