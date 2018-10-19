Anna Faris Reveals the Wildest Relationship Advice Questions She's Been Asked on Her Podcast

As if starring on CBS comedy Mom and raising son Jack, now 6, didn’t keep her busy enough, Anna Faris decided in 2015 to create a podcast.

“It was a project that I started as a hobby for a couple of reasons,” she tells PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in this week’s issue. “I love doing the show that I do, Mom. I wanted to have an avenue, though, where I felt like I could express who I was and also talk to strangers.”

So the actress, 41, and her longtime friend Sim Sarna launched Anna Faris is Unqualified, which features weekly interviews with celebrity guests and offers relationship advice to listeners. And sometimes, they bring tough questions that even outspoken Faris can’t quite comprehend.

“One was this gal got peed on by her husband’s sister, who then denied it,” Faris recalls. “At that point, it’s sort of like, unless you’re interviewing all party members involved, what do you say? There was another one where this gal had a threesome and the girl ends up being pregnant. And I mean, we are in over our heads. What do you do with that?”

The Unqualified author jokes that “money for a nanny” makes it possible for her to continue working in Hollywood and doing the podcast. “It feels like a lot, but I feel incredibly passionate about all the things that I do,” Faris continues. “And then I feel like I keep piling on more.”

And despite the oddities of the job, Faris feels thankful for the success of Anna Faris is Unqualified, which became the first podcast to cross over to Top 40 Radio when it joined iHeartRadio earlier this year.

“I really thought, ‘Well, four people will listen to this,'” she says. “We’re really grateful that people actually listen.”