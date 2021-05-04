Anna Faris 'Never Talked About Issues' with Chris Pratt to Her Friends: 'We Protected That Imagery'

Anna Faris had trouble talking to friends about the issues in her marriage to Chris Pratt.

On the latest episode of her podcast Unqualified, Faris opened up about her relationship with Pratt while speaking to guest Rachel Bilson. During the chat, the House Bunny actress admitted that not having a close group of friends during her marriage to the Guardians of the Galaxy star hurt her ability to talk through issues with Pratt, leading them to keep up appearances.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Faris was first married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. She and Pratt were married from 2009 to 2017. The Mom actress shares 8-year-old son Jack with Pratt, 41.

"I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," Faris, 44, said of not having close girlfriends at the time. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben, but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."

When the topic of her divorce came up on the podcast, Faris admitted to finding red flags after her and Pratt's relationship was over.

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she said. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

faris-pratt-1-2000.jpg Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Faris also talked to a caller who told her about calling off her engagement, leading Faris to hint that she felt she should've done the same before marrying Pratt.

"I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did," Faris said. "Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let's just go through with it."

The actress previously talked to guest Gwyneth Paltrow about their love lives and marrying actors.

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris told Paltrow, 48, on the podcast. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," Faris added. "And I hope I've grown from that."

Pratt and Faris announced they were splitting after eight years of marriage on August 6, 2017, with a joint statement shared to Facebook. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the statement said. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

They finalized their divorce in November 2018. Since then, the two have amicably been co-parenting Jack and also moved on with new partners, with Faris currently engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.