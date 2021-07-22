Anna Faris Marries Cinematographer Michael Barrett: All About Her New Husband

Anna Faris met her now-husband Michael Barrett on the set of Overboard in 2017

Anna Faris has a new husband!

The actress revealed this week that she and cinematographer Michael Barrett had eloped after getting engaged in 2019. The two were linked in fall 2017 just a few months after Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced their split.

On Wednesday's episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, the actress, 44, revealed that she and Barrett, 51, eloped in Washington State.

"I'm looking around.. my fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped," she said during a conversation with a caller. "It was awesome, yeah, it was great."

While Faris didn't share many details about the nuptials, she added, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great."

Read on for more about Barrett and their sweet relationship.

They met on the set of Overboard

One important credit on Barrett's resume is the 2018 remake of Overboard, which starred Faris. The couple met on that set and started dating later on in the year.

"We had an immediate kind of intimacy," Faris told PEOPLE earlier this year. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

The two were first linked after they were seen on a romantic vacation in Venice, Italy.

He's a cinematographer with over 46 credits

Barrett is quite skilled at his craft and is credited with working on 46 films, according to IMDb. Some of his most famous titles include 2012's Ted and the 2015 sequel, where he worked as director of photography.

The filmmaker also worked on movies like 2014's No Good Deed, 2018's Gotti, 2011's A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas and even shows like CSI, CSI: Miami and Supergirl.

He has two kids from a previous relationship

Just like Faris, who shares son Jack, 8, with Pratt, Barrett was already a parent when the two started dating. The cinematographer has two kids; Faris was spotted spending time with them early in their realtionship.

The Scary Movie actress previously told PEOPLE that their blended family spent time bonding during the COVID-19 lockdown traveling in a camper van.