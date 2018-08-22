Anna Faris and Katharine McPhee Celebrate The House Bunny's 10th Anniversary in Sweet Instagrams

Happy birthday to The House Bunny!

The 2008 comedy starring Anna Faris, Katharine McPhee, Emma Stone, Kat Dennings and Rumer Willis turns ten years old today and three of the stars took to Instagram to celebrate.

The movie starred Faris as a Playboy bunny who gets kicked out of the Playboy Mansion when she is deemed too old to be a model. After leaving the mansion, she joins a college sorority as its house mom, teaching a group of geeky, awkward girls how to gain confidence and live their best lives.

In order to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the release date of the movie, the stars took to social media. McPhee posted a picture on Instagram of her, Willis, Stone and Faris at the MTV Movie Awards in 2008.

McPhee called the movie “ICONIC, if I do say so myself” in her Instagram post, adding, “Today marks the 10 year anniversary of The House Bunny.” She also added the hashtag #WhereMyZetasAt, in reference to the sorority featured in the film.

Faris joined in on the fun, posting a shot of her character from the movie on Instagram.

Faris captioned the post, “Ten years ago- I couldn’t believe I was wandering around the Playboy Mansion wearing this – I love you guys and thank you for your love”.

But the iconic film may have ended up with a different look and a different title. Dennings also took to Instagram, posting an alternate movie poster for the film, which also included an alternate title, I Know What Boys Like.

Dennings captioned the post, “IMPORTANT ALTERNATE TITLE/POSTERS”.

Since then, the stars of The House Bunny have continued to shine in Hollywood. Most notably, Stone won the Best Actress Oscar in 2017 for her role in La La Land.

Faris, who recently separated from husband Chris Pratt, stars in the television show Mom, about to begin airing its sixth season on CBS. Dennings starred on another CBS sitcom, 2 Broke Girls.

McPhee recently announced her engagement to musician David Foster and just ended a run on Broadway in the musical Waitress.