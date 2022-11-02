Anna Faris on 'Getting Much Closer' with Ex Chris Pratt and His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt

The star of the upcoming movie The Estate says she has a great relationship with her ex-husband and his wife. “I feel really lucky,” she tells PEOPLE

Published on November 2, 2022 08:30 AM
Anna Faris attends a press conference to promote the film "Overboard (Hombre Al Agua)" at St. Regis Hotel on May 7, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images); Chris Pratt attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images); Katherine Schwarzenegger attends The Armani Box Los Angeles Pop-Up Store Grand Opening at The Armani Box on February 06, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani Beauty )
Photo: Victor Chavez/Getty; Albert L. Ortega/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Anna Faris considers herself lucky to have a great rapport with her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, and his family.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the star of the upcoming comedy The Estate says her relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 43, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, is better than ever.

"We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that," says Faris, who has been amicably co-parenting 10-year-old son Jack with Pratt since they separated in 2017. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."

Faris, who eloped last year with cinematographer Michael Bennett, 52, has particularly high praise for Katherine, who is "awesome," continues the former Mom star. "She's just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack."

Faris is hopeful their blended families—Barrett has two children from a previous marriage, and Pratt and Schwarzenegger share daughters Lyla, 2, and five-month-old Eloise—can spend the holidays together down the road.

"We won't have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays," she says. "And I do think we can. But right now we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere."

Continues Faris, "I'm happy with that element. And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carlos Tischler/Shutterstock (9666110w) Anna Faris 'Overboard' film premiere, Arrivals, Mexico City, Mexico - 08 May 2018
Carlos Tischler/Shutterstock

Faris was first married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and to Pratt from 2009 to 2018. After Faris and Pratt split, she began dating Barrett, whom she met on the set of the 2018 movie Overboard. Pratt started a relationship with Schwarzenegger after his break-up with Faris.

The actress also told PEOPLE she and Barrett spend as much time together as possible. "We realized early on that we didn't want to be apart," she says. "There's a feeling of consistent safety and security that I really appreciate."

He even joined her for the entire time she filmed The Estate in New Orleans earlier this year. It's a very adult comedy about scheming sisters Savanna (Faris) and Macey (Toni Collette) competing with their unctuous cousins (David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt) in a quest to worm their way into the will of their mean, terminally ill aunt Hilda (Kathleen Turner).

After her many turns portraying sweet, bubbly blondes in fan favorites like 2008's The House Bunny, "there's such liberation in getting to play kind of atrocious people," says Faris. "The emphasis for so much of my career felt like the likability factor: 'Is she likable?' That always felt like the mantra. So I had a blast playing Savanna. It nurtured something in me."

The Estate opens in theaters Nov. 4.

For more on Faris, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE.

