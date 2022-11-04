Anna Faris Says She Has 'Tremendous Feeling of Security' with Husband Michael Barrett

The actress, who eloped last year with the cinematographer, tells PEOPLE she appreciates the “maturity” of their relationship

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE and PEOPLE.COM. He has covered the entertainment business for two decades, visiting film and TV sets all over the world and interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Courteney Cox, Julia Garner, Tony Goldwyn, Sacha Baron Cohen and Josh Duhamel. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Eric was on staff at TV Guide Magazine and Us Weekly and has contributed to publications including The Wall Street Journal.

Published on November 4, 2022 04:12 PM
Published on November 4, 2022 04:12 PM
Anna Faris, Michael Barrett
Anna Faris; Michael Barrett. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty

Anna Faris takes comfort in the "tremendous feeling of security" she gets from her husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the star of the new comedy The Estate, opens up about their marriage, their decision to elope last year, and the best part of their relationship, which she says is the feeling of safety Barrett, 52, provides.

"We realized early on that we didn't want to be apart, as so many people have to do in this industry. And so we really prioritized us getting to be together, which is new for me," says the 45-year-old.

She was previously wed to actor Ben Indra, 43, from 2004 to 2008, and to Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, 43, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Jack, from 2009 to 2018. After Faris and Pratt split, she began dating Barrett, whom she met on the set of the 2018 movie Overboard.

Continues Faris, "I've normally, in my other marriages [spent] a lot of time apart. And so I think the feeling of consistent security and safety is now… I really appreciate that, the maturity of it."

Faris says she and Barrett, who has two children from a previous marriage, have started a production company together so they can work together, too.

As for why they eloped last year rather than have a big celebration, Faris says, "I've never been a big wedding person. I think part of that is because I am kind of a recluse, part of it is that [as an actress] I've had a lot of beautiful moments where I feel very celebrated."

Faris previously shared a bit about their wedding last year on an episode of her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified, saying "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great."

As for Barrett's two children, Faris also tells PEOPLE she has bonded with them after an initially bumpy start to their relationship. "I have this special place in their life where I just get to be supportive. And I have been really working hard on that," she says.

The Estate is playing in theaters now.

