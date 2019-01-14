Anna Faris Congratulates Ex Chris Pratt on Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'So Happy'

Anna Faris is sharing in the excitement of her ex-husband’s recent proposal.

Shortly after Chris Pratt shared the happy news on social media that he and Katherine Schwarzenegger had gotten engaged, Faris shared that she was overjoyed by the news.

“I’m so happy for you both!!” Faris, 42, wrote on Instagram, commenting on the 39-year-old actor’s post. “Congratulations!”

Pratt made his announcement on late Sunday night, alongside a photo of himself cuddling up to Schwarzenegger, whose engagement ring was front and center.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️,” he wrote.

Pratt’s proposal comes almost two years after the actor announced that he and ex Faris were separating in July 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Pratt and Faris settled their divorce in November and each waived their right to spousal support. They’ll continue to co-parent Jack and stipulated they live within a 5-mile radius of each other until their son completed the sixth grade.

Faris has also found love again and is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48.

In addition to vacationing together in Italy with Faris’ son in Italy last summer, Barrett also accompanied Faris, Pratt and Schwarzenegger last Halloween, when the two couples took Jack trick-or-treating. During the outing the happy group were seen smiling and laughing together as they all walked around in costume.

“It seems they all get along really well,” a source told PEOPLE. “Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”

Faris was linked to Barrett in Sept. 2017, while Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted together last Father’s Day.