Anna Faris Confirms She's Engaged to Mike Barrett — and She Wants to Officiate Her Own Wedding!

Anna Faris is speaking out about her engagement!

The Mom actress appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday and confirmed her engagement to cinematographer Michael Barrett when the host pointed out her “unbelievable” ring — “Who are you marrying, Mark Zuckerberg? Rockefeller?” Corden quipped before congratulating the actress.

After asking Corden if he would “audition” to be the officiant at her upcoming wedding, Faris decided that she is likely the best woman for the job.

“I want somebody that’s humorous that also brings heartfelt sentiment, that doesn’t talk too much about themselves,” she said, explaining what she wants in an officiant.

“Well that’s a problem, I really strike out on all three of those,” Corden responded.

When he expressed doubt that she could officiate her own ceremony, Faris joked, “I could. I need a lot of attention James.”

Faris, 43, and Barrett, 49, first met while filming the movie Overboard in 2017 and “have been engaged for a long time,” according to Faris’ Mom costar, Allison Janney. Janney previously confirmed the happy news to Us in January.

“I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago,” Janney told the outlet.

Last year, Faris opened up about marriage while speaking to divorce attorney Laura Wasser for her Divorce Sucks! Podcast.

Asked if there were “wedding bells” in the future with Barrett, Faris said, “I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system.”

“I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level,” she added.

Faris shares a son, 7-year-old Jack, with ex-husband Chris Pratt, whom she split from in August 2017. She was also married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.