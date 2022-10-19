Anna Faris Claims Ivan Reitman 'Slapped My Ass' and Yelled on 2006 Film Set: 'Reign of Terror'

Anna Faris previously spoke about the same incident without naming Ivan Reitman in a 2017 episode of her podcast

Published on October 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Ivan Reitman (L) and actress Anna Faris attend The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Anna Faris is opening up about inappropriate conduct she says she experienced from late director Ivan Reitman on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

On Wednesday's episode of her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, the 45-year-old actress and podcast host told guest Lena Dunham that one of her "hardest film experiences was with" Reitman, who died at age 75 in February.

"I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller," Faris told Dunham, 36, about working with Reitman on the 2006 comedy. "He would bring down somebody every day, and my first day, it was me."

Faris went on to explain that Reitman grew upset when the very first scene she filmed for the film — a fight sequence between her and Uma Thurman — was delayed after "a big jar of wig glue" was spilled on her while she was getting ready.

"And I was terrified truly that Ivan thinks I'm some kind of diva for not coming out of my trailer," Faris told Dunham after saying that she arrived "20-25 minutes late on my very first day."

"I'm like in the middle of the street that's all lit, it's a night shoot, and Ivan is just taking me down," Faris, who was 30 at the time of filming, said.

"He was just like 'Annie!' — he always called me Annie — he's like 'you can't play like that around here!' — and I was like 'don't do it, don't cry, no crying,' and I felt angry and hurt and humiliated and defensive," she recalled. "Eventually I said 'did no one tell you what happened?' And at that point he kind of just shut up and went behind the camera."

"But then later he slapped my ass, too," Faris added. "That was a weird moment."

Dunham responded she believed Faris is not "the first person who's reported that" behavior of Reitman. The Girls creator also noted that she once visited a film set that the director was working on and noticed "this is a comedy, but no one's laughing and everybody's scared."

"It was like, I'm going to lay low and play it safe," Faris told Dunham about the experience. "I am taking zero risks in this movie."

Faris previously spoke about this incident without naming Reitman in an Oct. 2017 episode of her podcast.

"I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard," she said at the time. "And all I could do was giggle."

"I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, 'Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.' And that's how I dismissed it," Faris added. "I was like, 'Well, this isn't a thing. Like, it's not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.' But it made me feel small. He wouldn't have done that to the lead male."

Faris also added in the 2017 podcast episode that she remembered "that same director telling my agent, who told me, that I had great legs and that was one of the reasons that I got hired."

"And listen, that's a f------ great compliment. I like my legs," she said at the time. "But that sort of informed my whole experience with that whole project. I don't think the male lead got hired because he had great legs. Therefore I felt like I'm hired because of these elements — not because of [talent]."

