Anna Faris and Fiancé Michael Barrett Step Out After Allison Janney Confirms Their Engagement

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett are going strong as ever.

The happy couple was spotted out and about on Tuesday, just a day after Faris’ Mom costar Allison Janney confirmed their engagement. Though Faris kept her left hand covered with her sweater sleeve, the two were happy and relaxed as they strolled around Los Angeles.

Barrett, a cinematographer, and Faris began dating in 2017 after working on her film Overboard. The two were first spotted together in September 2017.

Janney, 60, recently told Us magazine Faris, 43, and Barrett, 49, have “been engaged for a long time.”

“I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago,” Janney added.

The actress, who plays Faris’ mother in the comedy series, said she wasn’t aware Barrett was going to propose “but I saw the ring one day.”

“I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?’” Janney recalled. “I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then, yeah, it was fun.”

Earlier this year, Faris opened up about her views on marriage while speaking to divorce attorney Laura Wasser for her Divorce Sucks! podcast.

Asked if there were “wedding bells” in the future with Barrett, Faris said, “I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system.”

She added, “I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level.”

Faris first sparked engagement buzz in November when she was spotted with a massive diamond ring on her left hand in Los Angeles, in photos obtained by TMZ.

She was previously married to Chris Pratt for eight years before the two announced their split in August 2017. They finalized their divorce in November 2018. They share a son, Jack, 7.

Before her marriage to Pratt, Faris was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.