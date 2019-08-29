Pitch Perfect Stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Finalize Their Divorce

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin are officially divorced.

The two Pitch Perfect stars finalized their divorce and agreed to waive their rights to spousal support, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Camp, 36, and Astin, 31, also agreed to place the home they shared for sale and split the money from selling their home evenly once it sells, according to the documents.

The former couple announced their separation in April after two years of marriage saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the decision “was made mutually and amicably.”

“We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition,” the statement read.

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin

The two began dating in June 2013 and they married on October 2016. In August, Camp spoke to reporters about the separation while at the Television Critics Association 2018 summer press tour.

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” she said. “I’m 36 years old. I’ve had some life changes go on. I feel more me than I ever have.”

She continued, “It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering. I feel really grounded. The decisions I’ve been making have been for the best.”

Camp also reflected on how much she’d learned about herself throughout the process.

“I’ve learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and remain kind and friendly,” she said.

Despite the heartbreak, Camp said she is choosing to learn from her experiences and focus on the positive.

“Things happen for a reason,” she said. “I’ve always learned that in the face of a challenge, I can rise above it and even be better for it.”