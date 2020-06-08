Anna Camp Says Pitch Perfect Cast Would Make More Sequels Until 'We're Acting in a Retirement Home'

Anna Camp isn't saying no to another Pitch Perfect sequel — and neither are her costars!

The actress, 37, opened up about a potential fourth movie in the franchise while on the Collider Ladies Night podcast, saying, "We wanna do one! We all would be like, 'Come on!'"

"We wanna do it until we're old and we're acting in a retirement home," Camp said. When the podcast host suggested a new film should come out every five to 10 years, the actress said, "I would want to see what's happening."

"Does Fat Amy have kids? Do Fat Amy and Bumper have a family?" she continued. "How cool would that be, in about five years to see what happens to all of these characters that you know and love."

Camp added, "I'm sure they can put us into some wild, crazy situations."

The Pitch Perfect franchise follows an a Cappella singing group as they compete against other groups for recognition. The first film debuted in theaters in 2012 followed by two more sequels in 2015 and 2017.

Image zoom Chrissie Fit, Anna Camp, Ester Dean, Brittany Snow, Kelley Jakle, Anna Kendrick, Shelley Regner, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and Hana Mae Lee in Pitch Perfect 3 Moviestore/Shutterstock

The films have starred Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Benn Platt, Elizabeth Banks, Adam DeVine and Skylar Astin, with whom Camp was married.

The two announced their split in April 2019 and finalized their divorce later that year in August after two years of marriage.

Camp is now dating drummer Michael Johnson. The actress went Instagram official with Johnson in March when she shared a photograph of herself and Johnson on a hike with the caption, "In the middle of nowhere with no one I’d rather be with 💫."