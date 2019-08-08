Anna Camp Opens Up About Life After Divorce from Skylar Astin: 'It's Been Scary and Liberating'

Anna Camp is taking on life after love.

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” said Camp, speaking with reporters at the Television Critics Association 2019 summer press tour about her recent life changes.

“I’m 36 years old. I’ve had some life changes go on,” the Pitch Perfect star continued. She and Skylar Astin (whom she met while working together on Pitch Perfect and started dating in 2013) split after two-and-a-half years of marriage in April, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed at the time.

“I feel more me than I ever have,” continued the actress, who appeared at TCA to promote her upcoming NBC series Perfect Harmony. “It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering. I feel really grounded. The decisions I’ve been making have been for the best.”

Camp also reflected on how much she’s learned about herself throughout the process.

“I’ve learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and remain kind and friendly,” Camp said.

Camp and Astin tied the knot in October 2016, but told PEOPLE in April that they “decided to separate,” though they said that the “decision was made mutually and amicably.”

Camp filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, just hours after they announced their decision to separate.

Although the stars were open about their love for one another during their marriage, there were signs leading up to the divorce that things weren’t always pitch perfect.

The duo unfollowed each other on social media just before splitting and hadn’t posted anything about the other since January. And Camp’s wedding ring was notably absent from her ring finger in her social media posts beginning in February.

But despite certain heartbreak, Camp is choosing to learn from her experiences and focus on the good.

“Things happen for a reason,” she said. “I’ve always learned that in the face of a challenge, I can rise above it and even be better for it.”