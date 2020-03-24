Anna Camp Dating Drummer Michael Johnson 1 Year After Skylar Astin Divorce

Image zoom Anna Camp and Michael Johnson Anna Camp Instagram

Anna Camp has a new man in her life.

Late Monday night, the Perfect Harmony actress, 37, went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Michael Johnson, introducing him to her followers.

“In the middle of nowhere with no one I’d rather be with 💫,” Camp wrote, captioning a photo of her and Johnson smiling while hanging out in the desert of Joshua Tree, California.

“Getting out of town,” she added on her Instagram Story, captioning the same photo.

Johnson is a drummer who made a name for himself in the music industry as a founding member of the New Beat Fund, a garage pop and west-coast punk band based out of Southern California. He’s since parted ways with the group.

The pair have been away in Joshua Tree since Friday, according to the Camp’s Instagram. They seem to be enjoying themselves too, Camp sharing snaps to her Instagram Story of a trip wine shopping as well as a shot of two “Quarantini” drinks.

And while it’s unclear how long Camp and Johnson have been dating, he’s already made nice with her friends. Both Brittany Snow — Camp’s BFF and Pitch Perfect costar — and Snow’s new husband, Tyler Stanaland, follow Johnson on his private Instagram page.

This is Camp’s first public relationship since her divorce from ex-husband and Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist star Skylar Astin, 32.

The two actors began dating in June 2013 and married on October 2016, but “mutually and amicably” split in April 2019 before finalizing their divorce in August of that year.

She was previously married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.

Last August, Camp spoke to reporters about her separation from Astin while at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” she said. “I’m 36 years old. I’ve had some life changes go on. I feel more me than I ever have.”

She continued, “It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering. I feel really grounded. The decisions I’ve been making have been for the best.”

Camp went on to say she’s learned a lot about herself in the process, including “that you can go through a life change and remain positive and remain kind and friendly.”

Despite the heartbreak, Camp said she is choosing to learn from her experiences and focus on the positive. “Things happen for a reason,” she said. “I’ve always learned that in the face of a challenge, I can rise above it and even be better for it.”