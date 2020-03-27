Anna Camp Gets a Kiss from New Boyfriend Michael Johnson in Sweet Selfie

Image zoom Anna Camp/Instagram

It looks like things are heating up between Anna Camp and Michael Johnson!

The Perfect Harmony actress, 37, shared a black-and-white photograph of herself and her new boyfriend to Instagram late Thursday night, getting up close and personal.

In the cuddly selfie, taken outdoors, the drummer plants a smooch on his girlfriend’s cheek as she smiles for the camera. Both Camp and Johnson wear sunglasses and appear to be dressed casually for the outing.

The picture came three days after Camp went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, captioning a photo of the duo smiling while hanging out in Joshua Tree, California, “In the middle of nowhere with no one I’d rather be with 💫.”

“Getting out of town,” the Pitch Perfect star added on her Instagram Story, captioning the same photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Meet the New Celebrity Couples of 2020

Johnson is a founding member of the New Beat Fund, a garage pop and west-coast punk band out of Southern California. (He has since parted ways with the group.)

The pair had been away in Joshua Tree since last Friday, according to Camp’s Instagram. They seemed to be enjoying themselves, too, with the actress sharing snaps to her Instagram Story of a trip to go wine shopping, as well as a shot of two “Quarantini” drinks.

Image zoom Anna Camp Andrew Toth/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Anna Camp on the Benefits of TV and Pitch Perfect 3

This is Camp’s first public relationship since her divorce from ex-husband and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actor Skylar Astin, who also starred in Pitch Perfect.

The two actors began dating in June 2013 and married on October 2016, but “mutually and amicably” split in April 2019 before finalizing their divorce in August of that year.

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” Camp told reporters last August about her separation from Astin during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “I’m 36 years old. I’ve had some life changes go on. I feel more me than I ever have.”

Camp was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.