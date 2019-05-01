Anjelica Huston Says She'd Work with Woody Allen Again 'In a Second'

Anjelica Huston has no plans to write off a future collaboration with Woody Allen, despite the growing list of actors and actresses who have expressed regret in working with the director.

Huston, 67, told Vulture she would work with Allen again “in a second” should the opportunity arise.

When pressed on the allegation of sexual abuse made against Allen by his daughter Dylan Farrow, the Oscar-winning actress cited the fact that Allen has never been charged with a crime.

“I think [his inability to work is] after two states investigated him, and neither of them prosecuted him,” she said.

In late 2017, Allen faced resurfaced allegations of child molestation by his daughter Dylan Farrow, who publicly claimed in a New York Times open letter in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Huston previously worked with Allen, 83, on Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) and Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993).

In the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, many of the director’s collaborators – including Freida Pinto, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth and Mira Sorvino – publicly vowed to never work with Allen again.

Like Huston, actors like Alan Alda and Javier Bardem threw their support behind Allen, saying they, too, would have no qualms against teaming up again.

“I’d work with him again if he wanted me to,” Alda told The Hollywood Reporter in January. “I don’t know all the facts, I don’t know if he’s guilty or innocent. But you can be uncertain – that’s what I go on.”

“I just don’t have enough information to convince me I shouldn’t work with him,” the actor added. “And he’s an enormously talented guy.”

Meanwhile, Huston also weighed in on the sexual harassment allegations against her Transparent costar Jeffrey Tambor.

Tambor was fired from the show in February 2018, almost three months after being accused of sexually harassing Van Barnes, his former assistant, and Trace Lysette, an actress on the series. Tambor has denied the allegations.

“At least insofar as I was concerned, nobody did or said anything inappropriate,” Huston told Vulture. “I do think in this work we have to feel freedom. We have to feel as though we can say and do things that are not necessarily judged, particularly by the other people in the cast or crew.”