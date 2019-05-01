Anjelica Huston Says Oprah Winfrey 'Won't Talk to Me' Since Beating Her at the Oscars in 1985

Anjelica Huston beat Oprah Winfrey for the 1986 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress — and claims the talk show queen snubbed her afterward.

Huston, 67, won the award for her role in her father John Huston’s film Prizzi’s Honor, which also starred her then-love Jack Nicholson. Winfrey, 65, was nominated alongside Huston for her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple.

“She never had me on her show, ever. She won’t talk to me,” Huston claimed to Vulture of Winfrey.

Winfrey has not commented on the claims.

Huston said, “The only encounter I’ve had with Oprah was when I was at a party for the Academy Awards, a private residence. I was talking to Clint Eastwood, and she literally came between us with her back to me.”

The John Wick: Chapter 3 star continued, “So all of a sudden I was confronted with the back of Oprah’s head.”

“Nobody else would dislike me so much as to literally, physically come in between the person I was talking with that way,” she added.

Anjelica Huston won the 1986 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Prizzi's Honor Ron Galella/WireImage)

Despite the encounter, Huston said, “But I admire Oprah. God knows, she’s made some big steps.”

Winfrey recalled the award show in a 2012 interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! via Access saying it “was one of the most horrible nights of my life” — and it had nothing to do with any of the nominees.

“I had used Dolly Parton’s dressmaker,” Winfrey said at the time. “And he’d come over to [do] some fitting earlier in the day and then said, ‘I need to take it back.'”

Winfrey explained she didn’t try on the dress until the night of the Oscars, saying, “It didn’t fit. I couldn’t get it up over my hips. So my hairdresser had to lay me on the floor and push my butt down and zip and so I rode to the Oscars, really no exaggeration, planked in the back of a limousine.”

“I couldn’t sit in the chair, I was like this the whole time,” she said, holding her body rigidly. “And I had this really heavy beaded collar, so when I sat back, the collar choked me, so I sat the whole night holding on to the collar.”

Wearing the dress was so painful Winfrey said she “was praying for someone else to win, ’cause I knew I couldn’t get out of the chair.”

While Huston’s feud with Winfrey may be one-sided, Huston also claimed in her Vulture interview that Bill Murray was a “sh–” to her on the set of their 2004 movie together, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

“The first week I was there, we were all in this little hotel, and he invited the entire cast to go and have dinner, except me,” she claimed. “And everyone came down for dinner, a little dog-faced about my not being invited, and they were all like, ‘Oh, you know, we don’t really want to go.’ That was worse than anything.”

She told Vulture she later called him out on his behavior and he’s been “a little nicer” to her since, adding that he was one of the few who attended her husband Robert Graham’s funeral.

“He couldn’t have been nicer that day,” she said. “He showed up. A lot of people didn’t.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 is in theaters May 17.