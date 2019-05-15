Anjelica Huston Reveals She Turned Down Kathy Bates' Oscar-Winning Role in Misery

Kathy Bates earned her first Oscar for her portrayal of Annie Wilkes in the 1990 thriller Misery. But that role — and perhaps the Academy Award — almost went to Angelica Huston.

“That is true!” Huston, 67, confirmed on Watch What Happens Live on Monday. “I did turn down that part but it was because I fell in love with The Grifters and wanted to do it passionately.”

The actress ended up being nominated against Bates, 70, for the best actress award at the 1991 Oscars, but took her defeat in stride.

“Well first of all, whenever you lose the immediate sort of result is, ‘Oh thank God!’ “ Huston, who took home an Oscar of her own in 1986 for her supporting role in Prizzi’s Honor, said. “And then you have to sit through the show and then you get progressively more irritated with the fact you haven’t won. But I actually thought, ‘Go girl.’ ‘Cause that was a very daring performance. She went full bullet.”

The John Wick: Chapter 3 star also discussed another fellow Hollywood star while speaking to WWHL host Andy Cohen on Monday. During a round of “Plead the Fifth,” Cohen, 50, asked Huston which of her past costars made a negative first impression.

“I hate to pick on him, but Bill Murray gave me a really iffy first impression on The Life Aquatic,” she revealed. “He invited everyone to dinner except for me … I felt a little sorry for myself. But he redeemed himself later.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 is out in theaters May 17.