Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina': 'Hollywood Royalty'

Anjelica Huston isn't ready to say goodbye to the John Wick universe just yet.

The Addams Family actress has joined the cast of spinoff film Ballerina, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Huston, 71, will star opposite Ana de Armas in the upcoming film, reprising her role as The Director — a crime lord and maternal figure to Keanu Reeves' legendary hitman character — from 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

The Lionsgate feature is set in the same world as the beloved action franchise but centers on an up-and-coming, revenge-seeking assassin played by Armas.

The Knives Out actress's Wick role is based on a young girl briefly featured in Chapter 3. In the upcoming film she will receive training to become both a dancer and assassin from Huston's iconic character.

"The idea of Ballerina was formed around the scenes with Anjelica in [Chapter 3]," Ballerina producer Erica Lee told THR. "Anjelica Huston is an icon and is nothing less than Hollywood royalty."

"The world of Wick is always made richer by her commanding screen presence," Lee added.

The iconic actress has stuck primarily to voice acting after the release of Chapter 3, voicing characters on programs like Netflix's BoJack Horseman and narrating 2020's The French Dispatch.

Huston will be joined in the spinoff by fellow John Wick actor Ian McShane, who is set to reprise his role as manager of the New York Continental Hotel, THR reports.

The Deadwood actor will also star alongside Reeves, 58, in the original franchise's latest entry, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

Production on Ballerina, which will hit theaters after Chapter 4, began this month in Prague, per THR. The film comes from Underworld director Len Wiseman and writer Shay Hatten, who worked on the screenplays for every John Wick film after Chapter 2.

A Wick prequel series, called The Continental, is also in the works at Peacock, per Deadline. It is set to launch in 2023.