Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina': 'Hollywood Royalty'

The actress will reprise her role as The Director from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

By
Published on November 22, 2022 01:14 PM
Anjelica Huston, Ana de Armas
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Anjelica Huston isn't ready to say goodbye to the John Wick universe just yet.

The Addams Family actress has joined the cast of spinoff film Ballerina, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Huston, 71, will star opposite Ana de Armas in the upcoming film, reprising her role as The Director — a crime lord and maternal figure to Keanu Reeves' legendary hitman character — from 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

The Lionsgate feature is set in the same world as the beloved action franchise but centers on an up-and-coming, revenge-seeking assassin played by Armas.

The Knives Out actress's Wick role is based on a young girl briefly featured in Chapter 3. In the upcoming film she will receive training to become both a dancer and assassin from Huston's iconic character.

"The idea of Ballerina was formed around the scenes with Anjelica in [Chapter 3]," Ballerina producer Erica Lee told THR. "Anjelica Huston is an icon and is nothing less than Hollywood royalty."

"The world of Wick is always made richer by her commanding screen presence," Lee added.

The iconic actress has stuck primarily to voice acting after the release of Chapter 3, voicing characters on programs like Netflix's BoJack Horseman and narrating 2020's The French Dispatch.

Huston will be joined in the spinoff by fellow John Wick actor Ian McShane, who is set to reprise his role as manager of the New York Continental Hotel, THR reports.

The Deadwood actor will also star alongside Reeves, 58, in the original franchise's latest entry, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Production on Ballerina, which will hit theaters after Chapter 4, began this month in Prague, per THR. The film comes from Underworld director Len Wiseman and writer Shay Hatten, who worked on the screenplays for every John Wick film after Chapter 2.

A Wick prequel series, called The Continental, is also in the works at Peacock, per Deadline. It is set to launch in 2023.

Related Articles
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves Prepares to Fight Bill Skarsgard in Action-Packed 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer
John Wick 4 Keanu Reeves CR: Lionsgate
Keanu Reeves Ready for More Revenge in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Teaser After Surprising Fans at Comic-Con
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas in Talks to Play an Assassin in John Wick Spinoff'' Ballerina (Reports)
John Wick 3: Parabellum Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves's 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Pushes Back Release Date to March 2023
Halle Berry stars as ‘Sofia’ in JOHN WICK 3. Photo credit: Niko Tavernise
Halle Berry Hints at John Wick Spinoff for Sofia: 'She Might Be Doing Her Own Thingy-Thingy'   
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem Brings His Movie to Madrid, Plus Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Lizzo and More
Mindy Kaling speaks onstage at HBO Max's VELMA panel during New York Comic Con 2022
Mindy Kaling Goes to Comic Con, Plus Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, The Rock and More
Willem Dafoe
Look Back at Willem Dafoe's Most Memorable Roles Ahead of His 'Saturday Night Live' Debut
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More
Jessica Chastain attends "The Good Nurse" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jessica Chastain Gets Pumped in Toronto, Plus Gabrielle Union, Kourtney & Travis, Lady Gaga and More
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone's Life in Photos
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Turn Heads in Toronto, Plus Carrie Underwood, Regina Hall and More
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
See Actors and Their Stunt Doubles, Side-by-Side
mel gibson
Mel Gibson to Star in 'John Wick' Prequel Series for Starz