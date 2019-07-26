WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Gal Gadot's Kids Voice Adorable Hatchlings in The Angry Birds Movie 2

Nicole Kidman and Gal Gadot‘s kids are teaming up for an adorable project!

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of The Angry Birds Movie 2, Gadot’s daughter Alma Varsano and Kidman’s daughters with Keith Urban, Faith Urban, 8, and Sunday Urban, 11, voice the hatchlings in the latest Sony Pictures Animation sequel.

In the hilarious and eye-popping clip, the voices of the Urban kids can be heard as baby birds who come under attack by the green piggies. When the flightless angry birds fight back, they accidentally set off a massive tidal wave that puts an entire island under water.

The story revolves around the three hatchlings as they embark on their own epic journey to rescue the hatchlings they lost, Beatrice (Faith), Lily (Sunday) and Vivi (Genesis Tennon).

The newcomers join a cast full of A-list talents such as Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Bill Hader.

Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj and Beck Bennett also star in the film.

This isn’t the first time Sunday or Faith have had a chance to work in a film. Their famous mom told Ellen DeGeneres in October her daughters were extras in the second season of Big Little Lies.

“You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes,” Kidman said. “There’s something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested in curious and feeling like it’s theirs as well.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is out in theaters Aug. 14.