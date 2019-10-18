Angelina Jolie Says Her Six Kids Don't Want to Be Actors: They're Into 'Humanitarian Affairs'

Angelina Jolie‘s six kids are following in their mom’s footsteps — but not to the big screen!

The actress, who makes her acting return in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, tells PEOPLE she couldn’t get her kids to make cameos in the Disney film.

“I tried,” Jolie, 44, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of her six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. “Nobody was interested!”

Instead, Jolie says her kids have other ambitions.

“None of my kids want to be actors,” she reveals. “[They’re into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that.”

Even Jolie’s youngest daughter Vivienne, who appeared as a young Aurora in the 2014 original, stayed away from the cameras when the gang lived in London with their mom while she filmed.

“Vivienne still can’t believe I made her a princess,” Jolie says. “She likes her overalls, I can’t put her in a dress. So she’s like, ‘How could you make me a princess?’ “

Jolie has worked on several humanitarian causes for decades and became a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in 2012. She’s since traveled the world advocating for refugees and women and children, in particular, and often brings her kids along.

In July 2017, Jolie and Shiloh traveled to Namibia to open the latter’s namesake Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary, which cares for elephants and rhinos that have fallen victim to poaching or abuse, is located at the N/a’an ku sê Foundation in the African country. Shiloh was born in the African country in 2006.

“Her face lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time,” a source told PEOPLE of Shiloh’s special visit in 2017. “The name was a surprise to her and she was beaming. She and her brothers and sisters moved around very quietly as the newly rescued elephants were still settling in.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is now playing.