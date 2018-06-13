Angelina Jolie's Spokesperson Blasts 'Deplorable' Custody Case 'Leak' as 'Inaccurate and Unfair'

A spokesperson for Angelina Jolie is slamming the release of court documents in which a judge warned that she could lose primary custody of her children if she doesn’t take steps to improve their relationship with their father, Brad Pitt.

“This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children,” a spokesperson for Jolie, 43, said in a statement.

“From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening,” the statement added.

In the court filing obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast on Tuesday, a judge in the couple’s ongoing divorce case said the six children “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” adding that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.”

Furthermore, the judge said in court documents, “If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2015. Jason Merritt/Getty

Reps for Pitt, 54, have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19, 2016. The have six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The judge outlined some specific steps Jolie should take to improving Pitt’s access and relationship to the children. For example, the actress and humanitarian was asked to provide the actor with the cell phone number of each child and allow him to call anytime.

Also, the judge said Jolie is not allowed to read their text messages with Pitt or secretly monitor his calls in anyway.

“The importance there is that Brad is allowed to call them at any time and he can call them directly on their own phone,” David Glass, a family law attorney and former therapist who has no connection to the case, tells PEOPLE.

“The presumption there is that maybe in the past he has tried to call the children through their mother and that the mother hasn’t passed along the phone call or has said they’re not available or doesn’t answer the phone, so the court is providing this direct access and preventing Angelina from interfering,” he added.

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt in 2018. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

“By removing her from the communication path, it allows a more pure connection between dad and each of the kids,” Glass explained.

The court also outlined a detailed summer visitation schedule for the couple, which includes supervised visits with physicians. Maddox was not included in the arrangement because at 16-years-old, the court determined he was old enough to decide how much time to spend with Pitt on his own.

When the kids are with Pitt, Jolie is restricted to one phone call a day at a prearranged time agreed to by both parties.

Jolie’s kids are continuing their school work in a designated trailer while Jolie films Maleficent 2 in London. Meanwhile, Pitt is beginning work on a new film and will juggle filming and going back forth to London to see his kids, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

“She will focus only on their children and being with them,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this year about Jolie’s life as she goes through her divorce from Pitt.