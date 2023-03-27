Angelina Jolie's Lunch Outing with David Mayer de Rothschild Was a 'Business' Meeting: Source

Angelina Jolie and David Mayer de Rothschild were spotted at Nobu in Malibu, California, last Thursday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 11:39 AM
Angelina Jolie attends the World Premiere of Disney's “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Angelina Jolie. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Angelina Jolie's recent lunch outing with David Mayer de Rothschild was simply a business matter, sources tell PEOPLE.

On Monday, a source close to Jolie, 47, clarified that her lunch with the British environmentalist, 44, at Nobu in Malibu, California last Thursday was only for business purposes. Meanwhile, a source at the restaurant says the pair had lunch with a small group of people and that the meeting did not appear to be a lunch date.

The pair were previously spotted leaving Nobu last Thursday after a lunch that Page Six reported lasted for three hours.

Jolie was captured exiting the establishment in a black dress that featured cutouts on the side. She accessorized the look with a pair of black heels and matching sunglasses.

Mayer de Rothschild, meanwhile, kept it casually cool in a pair of jeans, a blue shirt and a blue jacket, which he paired with black shoes.

Dontella Versace Reflects on Viral Impact of Angelina Jolie's 2012 Oscars Dress  
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Representatives for Jolie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Sunday regarding the outing.

Jolie's meeting with Mayer de Rothschild came months after the star announced that she was stepping away from her role as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy in December.

The UNHCR announced the move in a press release at the time, and Jolie said in a statement that she was "grateful for the privilege and opportunity I have had to work with so many outstanding and dedicated UNHCR field officers and other colleagues doing lifesaving work globally, and to serve as Special Envoy."

"I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people," she continued. "After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organizations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions."

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Meets with Genocide Survivors in Iraq 8 Years After ISIS Attacks

A source close to the actress told PEOPLE that Jolie "decided to leave UNHCR so she can devote more of her efforts to supporting groups led by those most directly affected by conflict, to help empower them and lift their voices and leadership." She has worked with locally led organizations like the MJP Foundation in Cambodia, which she founded back in 2003.

"She will be more effective as an outsider," the source added. "She always has been like that, and more with the people than the system."

Among her various humanitarian efforts, Jolie had worked with UNHCR since 2001, and was appointed Special Envoy in 2012.

