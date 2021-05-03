Marvel previews its upcoming slate of movies, including the first look at Chloe Zhao's The Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chang

Angelina Jolie Wows as a Superhero in First Look at Marvel's The Eternals

Movie theaters are set to be packed this summer — and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is celebrating!

The world's highest-grossing movie franchise released a new highlight reel on Monday emphasizing the moments fans have shared together in theaters watching Marvel movies in the last decade.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reel also looks to the future, as new looks at its upcoming Phase 4 play back-to-back. After showing off Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel gives fans a long-awaited first peek at The Eternals.

"When you love something, you fight for it," Salma Hayek says in a voiceover as her character is seen riding a horse, with the next scene showing the star-studded cast.

Directed by newly-minted Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, The Eternals stars Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chang, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harington.

salma hayek Credit: Marvel Entertainment/ twitter

the eternals Credit: Marvel Entertainment/ twitter

Jolie's character, with platinum blonde hair and a glowing golden sword, gets the spotlight next as Chang teases just how powerful these new superheroes are.

"We're the ones who change everything," she says next.

Angelina jolie in the eternals Credit: Marvel Entertainment/ twitter

The reel also reveals several titles for the upcoming slate, including Black Panther 2's Wakanda Forever and the Captain Marvel sequel titled The Marvels, both set for release in 2022.

The third Ant-Man movie gets the name Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania while Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will go with the simple Vol. 3, like the previous movies in the series. Both of those are set for release in 2023.

The clip also features the Marvel logo on top of a glowing blue number 4, likely hinting at the reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise coming up.

"See you at the movies," a title card reads at the very end.