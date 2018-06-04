Angelina Jolie Turns 43! Why She 'Loves' Aging as She Heads Back to Work with All Six Kids

Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie!

The actress turns 43 on Monday in the midst of a busy time as she continues her humanitarian work and dips back into acting with Maleficent 2. And as she recently said in an interview, Jolie isn’t bristling at getting older.

“I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me,” Jolie told InStyle in an interview to promote Guerlain’s new Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Florale earlier this year. “I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive—I’m living and getting older. Don’t love having a random dark spot from a pregnancy, sure. I see my flaws. But what I see that I like isn’t about a structure or an appearance. It’s more that I see my family in my face. I see my age.”

Angelina Jolie Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The activist and humanitarian made her return to acting earlier this month when production began on Maleficent 2 with her kids joining her on the London set.

Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne are all on set with their famous mom and continuing their school work in a designated trailer. She also reunited with Elle Fanning after they grew close filming the 2014 Disney hit.

Her return to set comes at the end of a busy year for Jolie after making her last onscreen appearance in 2015’s By the Sea. Jolie has kept busy since with her humanitarian work and directing 2017’s First They Killed My Father. She’s also executive produced movies like the Oscar-nominated animated film The Breadwinner in 2017.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning on Maleficent 2 Elle Fanning/Instagram

The star is also staying away from dating for the time being as she goes through her divorce from Brad Pitt.

“She is absolutely not seeing anyone and will not be,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this year. “She will focus only on their children and being with them. She has no interest in dating at all.”

Jolie and Pitt, 54, announced their separation in Sept. 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. As of February, the former couple was still working out the terms of their divorce. The court approved their request to extend the temporary judge — typically used to oversee private settlement talks — in their case so that the talks stay under wraps.

While the process has been ongoing for months, the two are moving forward amicably and coordinating schedules so both can spend time with their six kids.

In September, Jolie opened up to PEOPLE about her devotion to her children.

“We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids,” the actress shared. “They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”