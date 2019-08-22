Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional as She Drops Son Maddox Off at College: 'I'm Trying Not to Cry'

Angelina Jolie‘s first son has officially flown the nest — and she’s feeling a little emotional.

The activist and actress, 44, was seen talking to students at Yonsei University while dropping Maddox, 18, off at his new school in a video uploaded to Instagram. The oldest of the Jolie-Pitt clan will be studying biochemistry at the South Korean university, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“I leave today; today is the day I drop him off,” Jolie is seen telling students in the video after being asked how long she was staying in Seoul.

“I’m trying not to cry,” the Oscar winner added while holding her hand to her chest and looking at her oldest son.

Photos from the duo’s outing were released on Monday showing Jolie and Maddox arriving at the school and being shown around campus by officials.

The source previously told PEOPLE that Maddox had already been preparing for his big move to the Asian country.

“He got accepted to other universities but choose Yonsei,” the source said. “He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.”

The source added that while he’ll be far away from their American home base, his new school is close to the family’s Cambodian home.

“He’s very close to his siblings and they all hope to visit,” the insider said of Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Yonsei University is a private research institution located in Seoul that was first established in 1885, with its current iteration opening its doors in 1957. The university is part of South Korea’s three elite SKY universities and is regarded as one of the best in the country.

Jolie previously opened up to PEOPLE about Maddox’s college plans, saying that she was “nothing but proud.”

“I look forward to all he will do,” the actress said.

Maddox’s choice to attend a South Korean school comes after he was spotted visiting universities there with Jolie back in Nov. 2018. The two visited campuses in Seoul while Jolie was in the country on an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy.