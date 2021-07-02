The actress and the singer were photographed leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Step Out for a Friendly Dinner in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted having a friendly night out in Los Angeles.

The two stars were photographed leaving the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday night.

Jolie covered up in a trench coat and a black face mask as she stepped out, followed separately by the singer. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wore a black T-shirt with blue jeans and a matching jean jacket.

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, and the Grammy winner, 31, have known each other for some time and share a connection to Ethiopia, PEOPLE has learned.

In April, the singer announced he had partnered with the World Food Program US and was donating $1 million to relief efforts in Ethiopia where there is unrest between the government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray region.

The Weeknd has also begun venturing into acting, having played a role in Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems and co-writing an episode of American Dad last year. The singer is set to produce, co-write and star in a new HBO drama series The Idol.

In 2005, Jolie adopted her daughter Zahara, 16, from Ethiopia and has since launched The Zahara Program, which helps girls in the East African country.

This is Jolie's latest outing almost a month after she spent some time in New York City with her six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

"The kids are growing up and are so close," a source told PEOPLE last month. "They were out to museums and dinner with each other through the trip and had a nice time."

The NYC outing came after Jolie rang in her 46th birthday with her kids during a celebratory dinner at the Los Angeles restaurant TAO in early June.

"They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out," a source previously told PEOPLE.