The actress stopped by Capitol Hill to discuss the future of the Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie Thanks Officers Who Defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 During D.C. Visit

During her visit to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Angelina Jolie stopped by Capitol Hill to thank officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

The actress was photographed with Officer Harry Dunn, who testified before Congress about the riots in July, outside of the Capitol.

Jolie, 46, also met with several lawmakers, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, to discuss the future of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin shared a photo of Jolie and Dunn on Twitter, writing, "Angelina Jolie greeted several officers who defended the Capitol on January 6, including Harry Dunn. She thanked him for his service."

Jolie's appearance at Capitol Hill comes a few weeks after the actress joined Instagram to share a powerful letter from a teen girl in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal of troops and the Taliban's takeover.

"Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely," Jolie wrote in the caption. "So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

The Oscar-winning actress is also a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Earlier this month, Jolie revealed she'd written Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth alongside Amnesty International and human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren.

"So many children are in harm's way across the world and we're simply not doing enough," Jolie told Reuters in an interview. "These are their rights, decided years ago based on what would make them healthy, balanced, safe and stable adults."

Jolie said she hopes that the book will help governments remember their long-made promise to protect the health and happiness of children.

"We spent a lot of time blocking those rights, so this book is to help the kids have a tool book to say, 'These are your rights, these are things you need to question to see how far you, depending on your country and circumstance, are from accessing those rights, what are your obstacles, others that came before you and fought, ways you can fight,'" she told Reuters. "So it's a handbook to fight back."