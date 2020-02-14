Angelina Jolie Teams with Microsoft to Launch Children's News Show for BBC World

Angelina Jolie is lending her star power to a new show that aims to inform children about what’s going on in the world, and provide the necessary facts for them to form their own opinions about international issues.

The Oscar winner and humanitarian, 44, has teamed with Microsoft Education to help launch BBC My World, a global show directed at young audiences that draws on the independent, global reporting of the BBC World Service.

“As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect them to each other,” Jolie, who’s a mother of six, said in a statement. “I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world.”

Image zoom Angelina Jolie

BBC My World is targeted at young audiences in their teens.

Jamie Angus, Director of the BBC World Service Group said in a statement: “There’s a gap in provision for young people who want to understand how the news is made and the values that stand behind it. They need the tools to distinguish the real from the false online, and the skills to think critically about information, wherever they encounter it. Nurturing these abilities is the aim of My World, and they’re crucial for today’s young people, not just for personal development but the future health of global democracy. The BBC World Service is uniquely placed to provide a truly global perspective on the biggest stories and themes of the day.”

BBC My World airs on BBC World News Sundays at 4:30 p.m. GMT.