Angelina Jolie Teaches University Students in London on Violence Against Women and Girls

Angelina Jolie is back in the classroom!

In exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress, 44, stopped by the London School of Economics and Political Science’s Centre for Women, Peace and Security on Friday where she is a visiting professor in practice.

Jolie, a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, drew on her 18 years of experience with the agency to teach a classroom of Master’s graduate students studying Women, Peace and Security.

The star looked at ease in her role as she discussed different aspects of violence against women and girls and the policy changes required to help them with the students gathered.

This is Jolie’s third year meeting with students at the university. She co-founded the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative alongside former U.K. Foreign Minister William Hague. It serves as a global campaign aimed at ending the exemption of punishment for the use of rape as a weapon of war in conflict zones.

In April, the actress delivered a speech to the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial — a gathering of the world’s Defense Ministers — asking member nations to consider expanding the role of female peacekeepers in their troops.

“Women and girls are still the majority of the victims of war,” Jolie said. “Women are at the absolute epicenter of modern conflict, in the worst possible sense. But more often than not they are still on the outside looking in when it comes to politics and decisions about their future… As long as we continue to put almost every other issue ahead of women’s rights and participation, we will remain stuck in a cycle of violence and conflict.”

In addition to her work with the university and PSVI, the busy mother of six continues to serve the UNHCR as a special envoy and is also focused on a global current affairs children’s program with the BBC — all while promoting her upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

In October, the actress spoke to PEOPLE about her children at the Los Angeles premiere of the film.

When asked where she got her strength, Jolie sweetly said, “My kids.”

Jolie will also star in Marvel’s upcoming The Eternals.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters Oct. 18.